Dragon Ball: Android 16 and Doctor Frost are back in action in this cosplay

The characters of the work of Akira Toriyama they are among the most loved by anime and manga fans. As proof of this, it is possible to find numerous cosplay dedicated to Dragon Ball on the internet, in particular focused on C16 and Doctor Gelo.

Find the post shared on Instagram by @atmcosplay at the bottom of the news, in which there is the image that shows us his cosplay dedicated to the famous cyborg, together with the scientist responsible for his creation. Introduced for the first time in the episodes of Dragon Ball Z, #16 was an important character: his defeat by Cell will lead Gohan to reach the second level of his transformation into Super Saiyan. So here’s the cosplayer’s comment: “Here is the time when compleckz wore the shoes of Android 20, also known as Doctor Frost … I miss cosplaying C16, he is over two meters tall and to do so I had to wear fake muscles and stilts“.

The photo shared on the cosplayer's Instagram account met with some success among Dragon Ball fans, managing to receive more than a thousand likes.