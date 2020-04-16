Dragon Ball: Andrasta returns to Bulma, this time in sexy casual clothes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During Dragon Ball, Bulma has changed an infinite number of outfits. Growing up and going from teenager to young woman and then to mother, Bulma has always changed her hairstyle and clothes, even if the character has remained almost always the same. Cosplay fans therefore have a lot of material to rely on to bring the character into reality.

Among the most loved there is certainly Bulma bunny version that in recent days has made fans' eyes turn with many cosplay. But the very first dress we saw her wearing also remains appreciated Dragon Ball when, riding his motorcycle, he met Goku in the first chapter. At the time the young Bulma had hair with a braid and wore a pink dress with her name on it and a purple scarf.

All these features were presented in the Andrasta cosplay. After performing an excellent Lunch cosplay, the model returns to the world of Dragon Ball playing the role of the very young Bulma. There has been a great deal of attention to detail starting from the prints on the dress to the cuff on the left arm and the glove worn only on the right hand. Andrasta does not miss a spicy touch by raising her dress just below her bottom, in a gesture that would surely have made Master Roshi go crazy with joy.