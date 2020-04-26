Entertainment

Dragon Ball and the sensual Bunny Bulma: how Playboy influenced Toriyama's imagination

April 26, 2020
Dragon Ball sexy cosplay are now on the agenda, and if you are a fan of the saga you will surely have noticed that one of these is much more successful among fans. But where was the bunny costume born and why did Toriyama insert it into his work? To explain it we must go back in time of about sixty years.

In fact, in 1960, the famous American erotic magazine Playboy presented, for the first time ever, a new costume that over the years led the Japanese public to develop a real fetish, or that of the so-called Bunny Girl. The idea of ​​the costume of the "Playboy Bunnies" came to Ilse Taurins, an Latvian-born emigrant close to Hugh Hefner, founder of the magazine. The costumes were initially made for the Playboy Club waitresses but, over time, they became so famous that they earned a space in the magazines.

In Japan the Bunny Girl caused a sensation and Akira Toriyama decided to pay homage to them fifteen years later, in 1985, making Bulma dress up as a bunny in the tenth chapter of the Dragon Ball manga. The anime adaptation made the scene viral a few years later, with the broadcast of episode 6 "The attack – Beware of the dragon's spheres".

Of course, Dragon Ball was not the only work to contain a citation to the Playboy costumes; among the many in fact, you will certainly remember the 2018 anime Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai.

And what do you think of it? Would you like to read other curiosities about Dragon Ball? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

