Dragon Ball and ONE PIECE make Toei happy, 2019 closed with excellent results

January 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
Dragon Ball it never dies, just like its heroes. The anime of Toei in fact, it proved once again superior to all the other series produced by the Japanese company, dominating in each category featured in the latest financial reports. Among others, the only anime capable of approaching Toriyama's work was ONE PIECE.

According to reports, in the last quarter of 2020 the Dragon Ball series would have again placed in first place with earnings equal to 4.3 billion yen in Japan only. ONE PIECE, the second most profitable anime, would have instead contributed with the beauty of 2.1 billion yen. However, Akira Toriyama's work recorded on its own more than 50% of total collections.

Overseas, Toei Animation has recorded very high takings because of the distribution of films related to the two franchises. Here, Dragon Ball matters approx 1.7 billion yen of collection, while ONE PIECE remains in second position with 1.5 billion. Saint Seiya and Pretty Cure contributed a total of approximately 400 million yen.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy with the success of these two immortal works? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we remind you that Dragon Ball Super 2 will not arrive in 2020, the year in which some announcements should however be made regarding the new film in the saga. To review Goku & Co. in action, therefore, we will probably have to wait until 2021.

Maria Rivera

