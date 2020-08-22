Dragon Ball: An android may have inspired Gohan for Great Saiyaman

Share it:

In addition to creating the various cosplay dedicated to Dragon Ball, the numerous fans of the series written by Akira Toriyama they continue to analyze the episodes, giving rise to different theories. One of these centers on Great Saiyaman, a character created by Gohan to hide his identity.

Reddit users in particular began to think that the superhero’s look was inspired by that of C-16, starting with the green color present in both characters and the black jumpsuit that can be seen under the clothes. Initially this theory received several criticisms, in fact many think that it is mainly a coincidence, but the events of Dragon Ball Z give us a new clue: in particular, the death of the android has very impressed with Gohan, who after seeing him lose his battle against Cell managed to reach the second level of Super Saiyan.

This makes us understand the great influence that the calm and meek character of # 16 has had on the son of Goku, so much so that we decide to take him as inspiration for the identity of a superhero. We will hardly find out more about Great saiyaman, the character has in fact no longer appeared in the episodes of the saga. Finally we close the news by reporting this fan art dedicated to Bulma from Dragon Ball.