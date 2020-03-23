Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama was already a millionaire in the days of Dr. Slump

Share it:

If you think that Akira Toriyama 's bank account was the only franchise that swelled Dragon Ball know that you are wrong, and not even slightly. Already in the days of Dr. Slumpin fact, sensei had already received a very important nest egg in the first years of serialization.

To date, just as the TOEI Animation data reports, Dragon Ball it is certainly the most prolific brand of the mythical author, yet, with a great leap back in time, you will be happy to discover how already in the 80s Akira Toriyama had already reached six zeros on the bank account. The popularity of Dr. Slump, in fact, served as a springboard for sensei, destined to become a legend in the shonen scene.

As revealed by the usual Derek PadulaIn fact, the previous masterpiece of the father of Dragon Ball had already made Toriyama himself a millionaire, in the light of the mangaka's financial data in the years of the serialization of the comic. Only in 1980, a couple of months after the start of Dr. Slump, had already collected $ 542,000. In the two years immediately following, however, collected the monstrous figures of 5 and 6 million, for a total of $ 12 million in revenue.

An interesting curiosity, reported at the time by Asashi Shimbun magazine, but which further certifies the grandeur of sensei even before his future masterpiece. And you, however, what do you think of these data, did you know? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below, but not before having a look at this official crossover between Dragon Ball and Dragon Quest.