Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama used Siberia as an inspiration for a location

Over the years, many curiosities related to anime and manga that we like most have come out. Above all this is happening with the mythical Dragon Ball by Akira Toriyama. A fan recently revealed the master's inspiration for a setting.

Let's talk about the location where Goku finds himself fighting the Red Ribbon when trying to "climb" the Muscle Tower. If you remember, our hero when he concludes the first Tenkaichi tournament decides to travel to find the 4-star Dragon Ball. In doing so, Goku runs into the evil Red Ribbon who wants the balls for himself. During one of these adventures, the little protagonist ends up in a snowy heath and is then rescued by a young girl. Upon hearing of the kidnapping of the mayor of the small community who welcomed him, Goku decides to go to the rescue (like any good hero worthy) attacking the Muscle Tower.

Now, we all know that Muscle Tower is inspired by the Bruce Lee movie The Game of Death but, as far as the setting is concerned, Toriyama would have been inspired by Siberia, as an old interview from 1986 reminds us, discovered by Derek Padula and posted on his Twitter profile. As we said at the beginning of the news, there are many curiosities related to Dragon Ball and its author. For example, recently we told you about the grueling routine of Goku and Vegeta's dad when he worked for Weekly Shonen Jump and that his favorite anime is Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind of the great master Miyazaki and that you can also see on Netflix.