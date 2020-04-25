Entertainment

Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama reveals the race belonging to Pual

April 25, 2020
The vast imagination of Dragon Ball it is characterized by a multitude of mysterious characters and creatures that are truly bizarre at times. Some of which, however, despite the marginal role have appeared several times within the work, such as Yamcha's faithful companion, little Pual.

To reveal the origins of the funny creature is the writer Derek Padula, 360 ° Dragon Ball enthusiast who collected all the curiosities about the masterpiece of Akira Toriyama in a book series. In his years of research, Padula has managed to collect numerous themed curiosities, such as the Fusion between Goku and an Oozaru or even the favorite anime of the author himself.

During an old interview with sensei, the interviewer asked Toriyama if Pual was nothing more than a flying cat. The mangaka, in response, said that "Puar is neither a cat nor a mouse, but I like to draw him like a cat. " Immediately afterwards, he also added that according to him Pual is not a female, as many have imagined because of the original voice actress, but a boy. Finally, when asked what exactly the creature is, Toriyama replied that "your hypothesis is as good as mine", leaving the origins of Yamcha's partner to fantasy.

In your opinion, however, what exactly is little Pual? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.

