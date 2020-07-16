Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama is the world's most influential manga author?

Share it:

As the previous one that the new generation of authors currently active on Weekly Shonen Jump were inevitably influenced by Akira Toriyama and her masterpiece, Dragon Ball. To highlight what has been said are not only the words of the authors themselves, but those surveys edited by famous portals such as Oricon.

Despite all the character problems of the sensei, which he largely improvised in the drafting of Dragon Ball, Toriyama it remains in fact one of the most important manga authors in the world. The portal Oricon in fact, mentioned above, in 2010 he conducted a particular survey to find out which artist currently alive had strongly influenced the new generations. The winner, in fact, was Akira Toriyama with a large gap.

Later in 2014, another survey promoted this time by NTT Docomo he tried to clarify who the most famous manga authors in the world were. This time, however, the father of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump positioned himself in third place, behind Fujiko F. Fujio is Osamu Tezuka. However, it is interesting to note that even in the last 10 years the creator of Goku and Co. still manages to strongly influence those works that, cyclically, debut among the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

