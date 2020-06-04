Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama has a passion for Italian cars, that's why

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Akira Toriyama is a particularly eccentric man, a personality who has put the serialization of Dr. Slump and Dragon Ball behind your passions. The sensei, in fact, in his crazy work routine has spent part of his free time cultivating his love for motor vehicles.

In particular, his passion broke out at the end of Dr. Slump, a manga that at the time had already made him a millionaire, or when he decided to spend a large amount to buy a Autobianchi A112 Abarth, brand disappeared from the market which today has been entirely incorporated in the Fiat group. The author was so fond of his all-Italian supermini that on several occasions he even drew it within Dragon Ball. In a sketch, traceable at the bottom of the news, Toriyama portrayed himself intent on contemplating the splendid car.

In any case, sensei had personalized his Autobianchi through the writing "Studio bird", an original way to sponsor your own company" Bird Studio ". Always at the bottom of the news, the writer Derek Padula has even attached a photo of Akira Toriyama together with his legendary car.

A particularly interesting curiosity that once again underlines the popularity of Italian cars around the world. And you, instead, what do you think of the passion of the father of Dragon Ball for the historic Autobianchi A112 Abarth? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.