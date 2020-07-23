Dragon Ball: a young and sexy Chichi comes to life with the Molecularagatha cosplay

Share it:

The most known version of Chichi is definitely that of Dragon Ball Z, or that of Gohan's mother. Always dressed in a yellow Chinese-style dress, hair gathered and with a change of look every now and then to emphasize advancing age. But in Dragon Ball she also appeared as a child and especially as a teenager.

After meeting Goku in the beginning of Dragon Ball and getting a wedding promise, the girl came back during the last Tenkaichi tournament of the anime that could decree the destruction of Earth at the hands of Piccolo. During the quarterfinals, Goku and Chichi faced each other but obviously Goku got the better of it and told her he would marry her.

During that time he showed up with long hair and gathered in a tail and with a blue dress with red details always in the Chinese style. That teen version of Chichi it was apparently appreciated by the anime characters as Yamcha called it a crash. Now a version of that Chichi comes to life with a cosplay made by Molecular Agatha. The cosplayer has posted two photos on her Instagram account which you can view below, trying to give a look more sexy to this Chichi.

