Dragon Ball: a peculiar Super Saiyan God comes to life thanks to this low cost cosplay

It is useless to go around so much, the success of Dragon Ball is undoubtedly linked to its characters and the incredible fights that have characterized the franchise since the beginning of the series, moments that have been able to conquer an infinity of readers and spectators around the world.

The fame obtained by the brand over these long decades is now established, with countless fans who never miss an opportunity to praise the series – as demonstrated by the cosplay and fan art that arrive on social media every day -, which continues to be enriched with themed productions designed precisely to keep the fanbase busy.

Among the many users launched in the creation of themed cosplay, there is also the well-known lowcostcosplayth, a user who has been able to conquer the web thanks to his cosplay at no cost and therefore often characterized by very nice – and sometimes brilliant – ideas for their realization. Just recently, the boy decided to share another of his creations, which is a reproduction of the Super Saiyan God transformation which, as can be viewed at the bottom of the news, has been materializing thanks to the use of a watermelon. The work, in its simplicity, has obviously won over thousands and thousands of users, who praised above all the creativity of the work.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you recently the new episode dedicated to the fanmade series Dragon Ball Deliverance was also published.