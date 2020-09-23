Dragon Ball: a mighty Gogeta Super Saiyan 4 shows itself thanks to this figure

The one of Dragon Ball is undoubtedly one of the most important epics ever seen in our beloved industry, a franchise that throughout its history has been able to conquer millions and millions of fans from every corner of the world, first through the printed work and then through the animated adaptation .

With the brand still in full swing, including animated films, spin-offs, anime, video games and much more, and an audience more eager than ever to get in touch with new themed productions – while social networks come constantly invaded by cosplay and fan art often made with extreme care -, more and more companies have decided to launch themselves into the creation of themed gadgets designed to capture the interest of all the most avid collectors.

Among the many, there are also the guys of RS Studios, recently ended up under the crosshairs of many fans thanks to the presentation of a splendid Dragon Ball themed figure and specifically dedicated to Gogeta Super Saiyan 4. As can be seen from the images placed at the bottom of the news, the work is characterized by a great attention to detail and he sees Gogeta sitting on some stones, intent on directly observing the user on duty. As specified by the company, the work is currently available for pre-order for a price of 215 euros (not counting shipping costs), while the release has been set for the first quarter of 2021.

