Dragon Ball: a magnificent series of fan art shows us the characters in a samurai key

Nowadays, Japan is mainly known as the homeland of anime and manga, or for the great strides in technology. Japan is, however, also a land that has given a lot from a historical point of view, and the samurai are probably the most important figures that many countries associate with the land of the rising sun.

The artist Kenji_893 has decided to combine past and present, retouching some popular characters from Dragon Ball, one of the most famous Japanese works in the world, to re-propose them as honorable samurai warriors. The result, as you can see below, is absolutely incredible.

The boy has published a series of fan art dedicated to five characters: Gogeta, Goku, Majin Vegeta, Cell e Freezer. The design of Gogeta Super Saiyan Blue is absolutely superb, with the warrior showing himself wielding a sword, complete with tied hair and a tattoo on his back. Among others, the style chosen to represent Freeza is particularly striking, here portrayed as a warlord, with a fan and an arquebus.

What do you think of it? Which of these five images do you like best? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In the meantime, we refer you to our latest special on Dragon Ball Super, in which we talked about the recent evolution of Goku, and to the first spoilers of the highly anticipated chapter 64.