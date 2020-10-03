Dragon Ball: a low cost cosplay brings Veku, Gogeta’s failed merger to life

Gogeta is one of the most powerful characters in the entire franchise of Dragon Ball, but before his appearance, Goku and Vegeta were the protagonists of a hilarious curtain. The new Low Cost Cosplay cosplay is based on this unforgettable moment.

Unlike the simplicity with which Vegetto appears, a great return in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, to be able to merge into Gogeta, Goku and Vegeta they must first perform an absurd dance. If you fail even a simple move, the results can be devastating. And this embarrassing event happens in the twelfth short film of Dragon Ball Z. Intent on fighting Janemba, the two Saiyans fail the dance of fusion; the result is very surprising, in place of Gogeta appears Veku, the failed warrior!

Wake up and a hugely overweight version of Gogeta and nowhere near its fighting potential. Veku is a purely ironic character, who has not had the slightest chance of defeating the hellish monster. But after the canonization of Gogeta in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, who knows if one day we will officially see him again.

Waiting for this remote event, Veku was brought back to life by Low Cost Cosplay, a very famous cosplayer known for his low budget performances. Instead of the classic jacket with which we know Veku (and Gogeta), Low Cost Cosplay used two croissants; the cosplay is practically perfect, even if very embarrassing.