Dragon Ball, a hilarious meme perfectly sums up the length of the quarantine

April 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The spread of Coronavirus has forced a large part of civilized countries to adopt extreme measures for the protection of citizens, from the adoption of the safety distance to the start of a quarantine period. Just about the latter, a genius has recently gone viral on the web Dragon Ball Z themed meme.

The Twitter user DeionHD he perfectly summed up the current lockdown with the post visible at the bottom, obtaining the beauty of 55,000 likes and snatching a smile from his followers. The meme compares the length of the quarantine to that of the clash between Goku and Freeza on Namek, broadcast during the second narrative arc of Dragon Ball Z.

The Namek narrative arc is the longest of the entire Dragon Ball saga, with 72 episodes passed from the arrival of the Z Warriors to the final clash between Goku Super Saiyan and Freeza. The narrative arcs of Majin Bu and Cell, respectively second and third in the list of the longest-running Dragon Ball Z, instead count 56 and 55 episodes.

And what do you think of it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the Top 3 villain of Dragon Ball and the ranking of the best transformations of Vegeta compiled a few days ago by the fans of the series!

