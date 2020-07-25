Entertainment

Dragon Ball: a funny cartoon makes fun of Yamcha

July 25, 2020
In addition to the numerous cosplays dedicated to Dragon Ball, fans of Akira Toriyama's work have created several funny images related to the saga over the years. One of the main subjects was Yamcha, at the center of this new comic appeared in the pages of Shonen Jump.

A Twitter user therefore decided to translate the dialogues present in the original language in the strip, as you can read in the tweet present at the bottom of the news. As you know, even among human warriors Yamcha is not among the strongest, having been passed in skill combative by Crillin and Tenshinhan, despite this, however, the character has appeared several times with his friends, ready to give his help in every clash of Goku. In the message shared by the @DBsHype account, we find two Bardock fans talking about the characteristics that make Goku's father unique, but also very similar to Yamcha, who he thought they were two of his fans.

After the conclusion of the original saga, there were several characters who were sidelined, due to their inability to reach the Saiyan fighting skillsdespite this, fan art and cosplay dedicated to Crillin, Videl, Mr. Satan, Master Roshi and the others are still numerous. We close the news by signaling the announcement of some funko-pops focused on the characters of Dragon Ball.

