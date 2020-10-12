Dragon Ball, a former Barcelona player: “I changed my name to Goku”

Passion for Dragon Ball it is something that unites young and old, a franchise that has accompanied entire generations. It is no coincidence that some famous personalities from the world of football stand out within the community who have dedicated a slice of their lives to the masterpiece of Akira Toriyama.

As a video de LaLiga Spanish a few months ago, Dragon Ball is a perfect title to approach a large audience, as the series continues to be one of the most popular works in the world. But by the way, what do you think of this extraordinary choreography created by Paris Saint Germain on the occasion of an old match against Marseille?

In any case, it was that he took a big step forward Joan Roman, a former Barcelona player who made the peculiar decision of change your name to Goku, in honor of the protagonist of Dragon Ball. As reported by “Calling Himself Bomber”, Roman motivated his decision as follows:

“I am grateful to Joan for what I have lived, for all the positive things she left me, but now I am Goku. I chose this name because I feel identified with what it represents for me: perseverance, empathy, growth in the face of obstacles, light and positivity. I only ask for respect, as many people are showing me. Always on the move, always ahead.“

And you, instead, what do you think of this particular choice, do you share it? Let us know with a comment below.