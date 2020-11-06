Dragon Ball: a fanart brings Goku and Gohan into the Japanese feudal era

Goku and his son Gohan had to protect planet Earth from the most fearsome antagonists, but in this particular illustration i two protagonists of Dragon Ball Z they were shipped back in time. We admire Goku and Gohan in a feudal version.

Artist Erren Van Duine, on his Twitter profile, shared a fantastic fanart featuring Goku and Gohan in the Japanese feudal era. After fighting the most powerful opponents, the two Saiyans are now called to take on the role of two skilled samurai swordsmen. Having abandoned their energy techniques for good, Goku and Gohan are armed with a long saber and a katana respectively. Gohan also wears a typical kimono and a samurai mask that covers the lower part of his face.

Father and son play the part perfectly, so much so that one seriously thinks about a hypothetical spin-off set in the past. To get rid of the Z Fighters for good, one of Dragon Ball’s antagonists could use the Dragon Balls to send them back in time. Would you appreciate such a special episode? However, currently Goku is still busy fighting Molo and stopping his evil plan. A low-cost Dragon Ball Z cosplay brings the Saibaman back to life. Gotenks performs at his finest technique in this terrifying Dragon Ball Z fanart.