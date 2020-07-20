Entertainment

Dragon Ball: a fan imagines Trunks in the style of Bleach and American cartoons

July 20, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
One of the most fascinating sagas of Dragon Ball Z starring Trunks, a student of Gohan of the Future, rushed into the present to warn the Z Warriors of the looming threat. However, although his warning has profoundly altered the course of events, this has allowed Earth to survive the onslaught of androids.

The OAV film focused on the future of the Earth has seen protagonists Gohan and Trunks against C-17 and C-18, two very powerful cyborgs who, following Goku's departure for an illness, have made a clean sweep of Vegeta and a huge portion of the world population. Going back in time was necessary for Bulma's son to change the fate of the future, taking advantage of the Room of the Spirit and Time to train with his father and acquire enough power to clash with the androids in his present.

In honor of this character, recently the artist 7soldtheworld has reinterpreted Trunks according to several different styles, passing through Bleach is ONE PIECE up to some of the most famous American cartoons like Family Guy or Rick and Morty. However, before referring to the illustration in question attached at the bottom of the news, we remind you that the first spoilers of the brutal chapter 62 of Dragon Ball Super are already available among our pages.

And you, however, what do you think of this reinterpretation of the iconic saiyan? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

