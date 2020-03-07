Entertainment

Dragon Ball: a fan imagines the clash between Goku and Cooler with a particular perspective

March 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
The franchise of Dragon Ball he enjoys numerous film projects, a series of feature films that have helped to broaden Akira Toriyama's imagination. Despite the dubious canonical nature of the films, amidst chronological and narrative discrepancies, the films still reserved pleasant surprises.

It is no coincidence, therefore, that still today the film projects linked to the sensei masterpiece continue to have an important success, reflecting the economic triumph at the box office of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the last effort of the franchise that has seen the return of a old acquaintance. The same Broly, in fact, he was the protagonist of 2 films before the last film of TOEI Animation, although the latter production has altered its actual canonicality again as a sort of reboot.

However, one of the most popular anime films in the series is the feature film entitled Dragon Ball Z: The fate of the Saiyans, set after the Freeza saga and which sees our hero grappling with his brother, Cooler. The eighth film of the franchise came at a time when Goku's Super Saiyan form was already viral on the net and there was a need to flesh out the attention of fans with 120 minutes of epicness. In any case, the clash between the protagonist and Cooler has been reinterpreted in an illustration by ruto830, an artist known for reversing perspective, in which he imagined the ineffectiveness of kamehameha from Goku's point of view.

The graphic representation in question can be seen in the attachments at the bottom of the page. And you, instead, what do you think of this fan art, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.

