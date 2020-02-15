Dragon Ball: a fan imagines Goku and Vegeta with the iconic style of Studio Ghibli

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dragon Ball is Studio Ghibli they are two universes which, although linked by a majestic popularity, are extremely different. But what would happen if we tried to merge the two franchises? An enthusiast who answered to this question has tried to imagine Goku and Vegeta with the iconic style of Miyazaki's company.

Even today, as shown by the landing on Netflix, the masterpieces of Studio Ghibli continue to accompany millions of fans around the world. The success of the famous feature films is such that some fans have changed their room in the image of Miyazaki's films. Either way, the iconic trait of the study is very different from the mythology of Dragon Ball, characterized by epic confrontations and a less realistic character design.

A certain Muhammad Zakariya Quereshi, a fan of both franchises, attempted to imagine the two iconic heroes of Dragon Ball, Goku and Vegeta, within the imaginary Ghibli, borrowing precisely the style and the trait. The illustration in question, however, you can admire it through the post attached at the bottom of the news, where the two Saiyans acquire original but extremely fascinating features.

And you, however, what do you think of this bizarre graphic representation, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having relived together one of the saddest moments of Dragon Ball Z in an epic tattoo.