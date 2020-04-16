Dragon Ball: a fan imagines a clash between Gokhan and Super Buu in an epic illustration

Share it:

The imagination of Dragon Ball it is full of peculiarities that are not directly part of the canonical world of Akira Toriyama. Still, the entire universe of the opera is dotted with epic elements and characters, to say the least, such as the mythical fusion between Goku and his son Gohan in Gokhan.

In fact, initially, during the Majin Buu saga, Toriyama he had seriously thought about uniting father and son together against the powerful threat. However, the author finally decided to create the character of Vegeth, joining Goku and Vegeta, although sensei does not particularly appreciate the prince of saiyans. Anyway, the Fusion Potara with Gohan, nicknamed for the occasion Gokhan, has been long awaited by the community.

Recently, the well-known artist chry insi art attempted to imagine a clash between Majin Buu and Gokhan in an exciting illustration, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which masterfully follows the iconic trait of Dragon Ball Z. Fans greatly appreciated the artistic representation, reflecting the almost 4,000 positive manifestations attached to the original post. But speaking of Goku and Vegeta, what do you think of this spectacular collectible statue from over 400 euros?

And you, however, like this illustration starring Gokhan? The space dedicated to comments is at your complete disposal.