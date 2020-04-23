Entertainment

Dragon Ball: a fan imagined the clash between Trunks and Freeza in the style of Shintani

April 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The main characters of Dragon Ball have faced an evolution that has not always found a positive response among fans. Many times, in fact, Z warriors have found themselves drastically changing their attitude, even at the cost of influencing the popularity of the same character.

There Cell sagain particular, it has changed the fate of many saiyans, starting from Gohan who was destined to become the new protagonist of the story. Still, he was not the only hero to have suffered a similar end, as the same situation has even affected Trunks of the Future. In particular, the scenographic appearance of the character at the end of Freeza's arc had aroused particular clamor in the community, also thanks to his mysterious identity.

The arrival on the scene of the son of Vegeta and Bulma, who came to the past from the future to warn his friends of the imminent extermination of humanity, was nothing short of breathtaking. The Saiyan knew everything that was about to happen, from Goku's return to the appearance of Mecha Freeza. And it was even more incredible when Trunks sensationally revealed that he could transform himself into the legendary Super Saiyan, a transformation that only the protagonist had achieved so far.

A fan, therefore, tried to reinterpret the clash between Trunks and Freezer, proposing it according to the designer's style Naohiro Shintani and the color palette belonging to the movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly. In this case, he portrayed the exact moment of the death of the iconic antagonist. And you, however, what do you think of this peculiar illustration, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.

