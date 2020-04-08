Dragon Ball: a fan dedicates an epic illustration of Goku in SSJ 4

Share it:

The whole imaginary of Dragon Ball it is characterized by more or less canonical transformations that have entirely enriched the characters imagined by sensei Akira Toriyama with epic character. Although "GT" is a series not belonging to the canonical universe, it is undeniable that the Super Saiyan 4 is one of the most extraordinary power ups of the franchise.

The interest behind the phantom "Z" sequel is such that the TOEI Animation he occasionally takes advantage of it to tell some interesting anecdote about Dragon Ball GT, like the true meaning of the theme revealed just a few days ago. After all, even after many years from its debut, Dragon Ball GT remains an ambitious and fascinating story, albeit not very concrete in fact.

As for the series, the fans are exactly divided between who liked it and who least liked it. Despite this, some elements like the Super Saiyan 4 they are considered among the most successful details of the entire saga, so much so that some fans, occasionally, take advantage of it to pay homage to the epic transformation with equally epic illustrations. The last of them, made for Reddit by a certain relio_db318, depicts a majestic Goku in SSJ 4 from which power comes out of all the pores. Furthermore, the representation on the community was greatly appreciated, reflecting almost 3,000 positive interactions.

And you, instead, what do you think of this beautiful drawing of Goku Super Saiyan 4? Would you like the transformation to be regularly canonized? Let us know with a comment below.