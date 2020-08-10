Dragon Ball: A fan creates an all too realistic version of the Oolong pig

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At first, Dragon Ball it was a manga much more comic than a serious one. Over time, Akira Toriyama's manga has transformed to accommodate the greater maturity of Goku and the themes covered in the last four sagas that have decreed the popularity of the work all over the world.

Returning to the first juncture of Dragon Ball, there were many weak characters but who enslaved to a certain purpose in the Toriyama chessboard. One of these was Oolong, the talking and transforming pig who was initially an enemy of Goku and Bulma, but later became a companion. The pervert is always a supporting actor in the first manga sagas, but slowly disappears to give way to stronger warriors.

MBrumArt has however decided to reintroduce it to Dragon Ball fans in a new key, with a design that went viral on Reddit. The fan, however, decided to illustrate it not following the style of the manga but a more realistic one and which therefore brought out all the anatomical details typical of a pig. Below we see the realization of this more realistic but also uglier Oolong. Would you feel safe with such a companion around?

According to some fans, Dragon Ball is better than Dragon Ball Z, while others debate which is the best form of the Super Saiyan.