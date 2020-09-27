Dragon Ball: A disturbing fanart imagines Gohan raised by Raditz

Dragon Ball has often been the subject of crazy “What If”, or alternate stories that tell how events would have gone if they had taken a different turn. The “What If” created by the artist ruga-rell is simply fantastic.

On DeviantArt, user ruga-rell shared a very personal interpretation of the first fight of Dragon Ball Z. In Akira Toriyama’s work, Raditz arrives on Earth to look for his brother Kakarot. Once found, he reveals it the truth hidden behind his mysterious past. Goku is not a human as he thought, but a Saiyan, a race whose sole purpose is to fight and conquer other planets.

Disgusted by this, Goku attacks his brother, who however turns out to be an enemy beyond expectations. Raditz offers Kakarot one last chance: to kill humans for to have his son Gohan’s life back.

Raditz kidnaps the child, and annoyed by his tears, locks him in his ship. In that moment, decisive for the fanart, the Saiyan notes Gohan’s fighting strength through his scouter. The data is impressive for a simple infant and considering it a system error, Raditz ignores the event. Later, Goku and Piccolo manage to eliminate the first historical antagonist and save the little one.

But what would have happened if Raditz had trusted his detector and ran away with Gohan? Ruga-rell envisioned this frightening hypothesis in a spectacular fanart. Raised with his uncle Raditz, Gohan has become an evil Saiyan. Wearing the fighting suit typical of his race, the now adolescent Gohan expresses evil from all pores. With his help, most likely Vegeta, Nappa and Raditz could even break free from Freeza’s command, giving new life to the Saiyan Empire. Dragon Ball is often the subject of fanart, some beautiful, like this one dedicated to Goku and Vegeta. Toyotaro also gives us wonderful official Dragon Ball illustrations; admire this sketch by Bora.