Dragon Ball: a beautiful illustration does justice to an expected reconciliation

March 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
Dragon Ball it belongs to that battle shonen strand in which the battles between the characters constitute the main course of the dish. Fortunately, Toriyama's work is not limited to this, it manages to season the action aspect with a large emotional and humorous dose, resulting in an extremely fresh product for its time.

The most sentimental nuance of the author's writing is best exemplified by taking l as an examplemeeting between Goku and Grandpa Gohan during the Red Ribbon saga, in which the little Saiyan – after recognizing him in the face – runs to embrace him letting himself go in a river of tears.

An iconic scene from the series, further enhanced in the anime thanks to an excellent vocal interpretation, to which a fan of the series has decided to follow through on a splendid illustration which reconciles an adult Goku with grandfather Gohan.

Admiring this representation it is inevitable to experience a hit of nostalgia, so let's take a dip in the past. At the beginning of the series, on his way home, Grandfather Gohan found little Goku in the area of ​​Mount Paozu, after little Sayan landed on the planet with his spacecraft.

In the early days Goku showed a very exuberant characteraccording to his saiyan nature, and only after an accident in which he hit his head did he progressively become more docile. Grandpa Gohan instructed him in the rudiments of martial arts, a workout which was then completed with the teachings of Master Roshi.

Son Gohan, in fact, he was the victim of a fatal accident involving Goku himself. On a full moon night, he advised his grandson not to look up to the sky; the latter, taken by curiosity, contravened the recommendation and, while staring at the sky, he turned into Ozaaru killing his grandfather immediately after.

Did you know that Akira Toriyama was already a millionaire in the days of Dr. Slump? Are there any Dragon Quest characters inside Dragon Ball?

