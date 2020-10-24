Dragon Ball 65: Molo has finally discovered the importance of their limits

In the last chapter of Dragon Ball Super Goku has once again made a serious mistake, underestimating Molo’s evil, and giving the latter a senzu, making him recover his energy and starting a countdown to the fate of the Earth.

Recovering the hand lost during the fight with Merus, Molo was able to use the angel’s abilities momentarily, choice that had serious consequences for his body, which in the face of the immensity of the angelic energy, began to swell and forced Molo to join the entire planet Earth to contain so much power.

It therefore appears that the Ultra Instinct is too much even for the body of a creature like Molo, capable of absorbing the energy of millions of life forms and planets, and the ability to contain it depend directly on the control held by the person who is using it, just think of when Goku awakened the divine technique for the first time during the fight with Jiren at the Tournament of Power, the Saiyan’s muscles had swelled out of proportion, in the case of Molo, however, the total absence of real physical training done in the past, it caused the expansion we have seen.

Recall that a fan has made a funny cartoon for the end of the Molo saga, and we leave you to the theories on how Vegeta could remedy Goku’s mistake.