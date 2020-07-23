Dragon Age 4 is still in development, the confirmation of Bioware arrives

Share it:

A long time has passed since the first Dragon Age 4 teaser, shown several years ago. The long absence from the game scenes has prompted many users to think that the development team is currently focused on other projects, but it seems that this is not the case.

To confirm it was really Mark Darrah, the executive producer of Bioware, through a post published on his official Twitter account. The message, addressed to intellectual property enthusiasts, aims to remind them that the fourth chapter of Dragon Age is currently in progress, albeit with some problems. In fact, it seems that the works are going slowly due to theCovid-19 emergency, which forced all employees of the software house to switch to smart working, a practice that involves a series of problems and significantly prolongs development times.

In short, if at the last EA Play Live we were able to see only some screenshots of the settings of Dragon Age 4, the cause could be the Coronavirus, which prevented Bioware from giving life to a presentation trailer of the game. In any case, it is very likely that the delay of the title will push the development team to divert the project to the next generation consoles, namely PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.