Dragalia Lost: crossover with Monster Hunter announced starting from January 2020

The popularity of Monster Hunter World, in the wake of the latest Iceborne expansion, seems to affect everyone, including Cygames, which has just announced the next crossover for its popular mobile game Dragalia Lost.

For those who don't know it, Dragalia Lost is a smartphone game in which several heroes have to cooperate to defeat some monsters in full Monster Hunter style. The crossover announcement with the original Monster Hunter was made during the last Dragalia Digest, along with much more information. At the moment, however, we don't know many details about the content of the event but we know it will start at late January 2020 is will include the classic Rathalos, which should come in the form of an ally. Cygames is not new to the crossovers with some of the most famous series, having previously involved in its titles the popular anime One Punch Man and the sacred monster Mega Man. Of course, the graphic style of Dragalia Lost may not find the favors of accustomed players to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne but the rich community of the mobile game will be able to appreciate the news introduced by the popular IP.

Dragalia Lost is a very popular mobile title, so much so that in the first five days of its release, despite the freemium nature, it grossed 3.5 million dollars.