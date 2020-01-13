Dracula, what role for Stoker's vampire in video games? We talk about it in a video!

Share it:

From Transylvania to the general public through a myriad of books, TV series and films: the myth of Dracula it has been told through a multiple series of narrative formats. Among the latter, of course, we also find video games!

Among the most recent productions dedicated to the Prince of Darkness, we find the new one BBC series, which came out in January in the catalog of the well-known platform Netflix. On the pages of Everyeye, we talked about it in detail in our review of Dracula, edited by Carmine Farnese. To celebrate the release of the new effort of Mark Gatiss is Steven Moffat, former authors of the popular TV series Sherlock, we decided to immerse ourselves in a journey to discover the numerous video games dedicated to Dracula.

A path that led our Gabriele Carollo to spaziare between decades and the most varied videogame platforms, in search of some of the most interesting productions dedicated to the Transylvanian vampire. To discuss together the imagery linked to Dracula painted in video games, we have therefore created a video specially dedicated. From Castlevania and the Belmont family saga until Dracula: Origin, you can find the video directly at the beginning of this news: therefore there is nothing left to do but wish you a good vision!