'Dracula': the end of the Netflix series, explained

2020 has just begun and we already have one of the series of the season: 'Dracula', the new adaptation of the legendary book by Bram Stoker, this time versioned by Mark Gattis and Steven Moffat, creators of 'Sherlock'. The BBC is behind the production and Netflix is ​​responsible for the distribution of the series that, for now, has a season of 3 and a half chapters.

These three episodes narrate three different moments of Dracula's life:

. 'The rules of the beast': the rebirth of Dracula

. 'Bloody ship': your trip to the new world

. 'The dark compass': dracula's death

And the latter is the one that interests us most, but to understand the end, we must pay attention to the rest of the series, since what the series tells us about is the deconstruction of the vampiric myth, talking about its legends and looking for explanations rational, through Sister Agatha Van Helsing.

BBCNetflix

Throughout the second chapter, we discover that Dracula has bitten Sister Agatha and is feeding on her. We are also told that, every time he drinks blood, Dracula acquires parts of his victim's personality and memories, so Agatha enters his system.

In the third chapter, Dracula wakes up today and discovers that the lineage of the Van Helsing has continued until he reaches Zoe, a vampire expert, who catches him. But, after Dracula's escape, Zoe decides to make a final sacrifice: drink the blood that has been taken from the Count so he can adopt the memories of his great great great aunt Agatha Van Helsing.

Thus, allowing himself to be possessed by the memories of Sister Agatha, he is in charge of confronting the Count. Since the beginning of the series, Van Helsing has tried to discover the truths about vampiric myths and what Dracula is so afraid of. And in that final confrontation, he discovers it:

. You can't look in the mirrors because you hate the image you see in them: his real, decrepit and dying image.

. Hate the cross symbol because it reminds him of Jesus Christ, a man who was able to die for his sins, while Dracula all he seeks is to remain immortal.

. Fear the light because it's what has been linked to the vampiric myth for centuries (but really, in Bram Stoker's novel, Dracula is long in the sun without anything happening to him).

BBCNetflix

Thus, Zoe / Agatha concludes that what Dracula really fears is death, and the courage one needs to face her. Dracula, upon discovering his weakness, and realizing that not even the light harms him, approaches Zoe and bites her, drinking her blood, in an incredible act of mercy since, at the beginning of the chapter, Zoe is shown to have cancer and that blood is deadly to Dracula.

Finally, Dracula bites Zoe saving her from suffering (When a vampire bites, he hypnotizes you and 'transports' you to a happier place, without pain, like anesthetizing you); and he finally faces death, committing suicide, since he is aware that, biting Zoe, he will die having his blood poisoned.