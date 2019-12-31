 Dracula rumored for Moon Knight and filming for autumn

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New slap to treat as a rumor that comes from the hands of Insider Daniel Richtman in relation to the series "Moon Knight" Preparing for Disney + On a new occasion it points to the potential connection of the series with the character Blade, which we remember is preparing a film by Marvel Studios, saying that Dracula will also appear in the Disney + series.

Logic would tell us that a villain like Dracula would make his debut directly in the vampire slayer movie that Mahershala Ali will star in, but if he appeared earlier in this series we would be facing one of those cases that Kevin Feige explained, where the series will help create context and unite the movies. Recall that it was also said that Werewolf By Night will appear in the series.

Alongside this, in the face of recent information that said that filming would begin in the first half of 2020, it is now said that the filming will occur in autumn under the false title “Spectorcorp Productions” In England.

Dracula, based on the vampire novel by Bram Stoker, first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1972 in “The Tomb of Dracula # 1”. In recent years, the villain has changed considerably overcoming his Victorian influences, to fall more into the appearance and customs of a warlord of the medieval era. In his last appearance, the character united all the vampires in the world to organize a war against the Avengers.

Via information | Patreon Daniel Richtman | Twitter Christopher Marc