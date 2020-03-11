Dracula returns to the cinema with Blumhouse

Share it:

Following the box office success of Leigh Whannell's 'The Invisible Man', it was to be expected that Blumhouse was already planning to bring new classic Universal monsters to the big screen, with Frankenstein being one of Jason Blum's favorites. If we recently learned that James Wan would take care of one of them, now Variety reports that Karyn Kusama will be in charge of directing a new version of 'Dracula' for Blumhouse Productions.

The media notes that "the project does not yet belong to Universal, and technically, it could be done in another study because Dracula is in the public domain," but despite this they also point out that it is quite unlikely that Universal will not participate in this. remake. This is great news for all fans of the genre, who will meet Kusama for directing movies like Jennifer's Body, a classic among the classics and a great feminist film teenas well as the great 'The invitation'. In fact, those responsible for the script of the latter, Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, they are already writing the script right now.

The best thing is that the Internet has already been revolutionized by this news, and it is clear who would be the best Dracula for them, actor Adam Driver.

Other monster movies Universal has released lately are Dexter Fletcher's 'Renfield,' 'The Invisible Woman,' directed and starring Elizabeth Banks, and the remake. teen from 'Frankenstein' with James Wan on board as producer. Monsters seem to be living good times in 2020.