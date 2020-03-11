Entertainment

         Dracula returns to the cinema: Karyn Kusama will direct the new version that Blumhouse prepares after the success of 'The invisible man'

March 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
It was clear that the great success of 'The Invisible Man' was going to have consequences. I bet it was going to be a sequel – which is likely to arrive sooner rather than later – but for now it has been announced that Blumhouse has put its claws on another mythical Universal monster, the mythical Dracula.

At the moment, Blumhouse has closed an agreement with the director Karyn Kusama -'The invitation'- to deal with this new version of the character created by Bram Stoker, in turn hiring Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, regular Kusama collaborators, to take care of the script.

Following the formula of 'The invisible man'


Like 'The Invisible Man', 'Dracula' will happen today, will have a tight budget -the film of Leigh whannell It cost just $ 7 million – and it will be an independent film instead of an attempt to create a great shared universe.

Evans

The next step will be to close the details of the agreement between Blumhouse and Universal, since the character is already in the public domain, so technically it could be done in any producer. However, there is a previous agreement between the two companies that leads us to think that it would be very rare if they did not understand each other.

Remember that Universal has already tried to relaunch the adventures of the most famous bloodsucker of all time with 'Dracula, the legend never told'. The film starring Luke Evans did not go badly at the box office, but the studio decided to set it aside when it began its ambitious plans to Dark universe with 'The Mummy'.

