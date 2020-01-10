'Dracula' is bisexual in the new Netflix series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bram Stoker's 'Dracula' It is undoubtedly one of the most influential novels of the twentieth century. He helped cement the vampiric myth and Hollywood took care of the rest, creating the modern Dracula that has come to this day. This Count has always been characterized by his elegance, his sensuality, his presence … and being a womanizer, always choosing female victims to bite or to become his particular harem of brides.

Now we get a review of the classic thanks to the BBC, Netflix and the creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gattis. This new adaptation has led to several changes with respect to the original material, trying to give a new vision to the myth, as Moffat and Gattis did with Sherlock. And one of the most controversial aspects is the revision of Dracula himself. Not only is he monogamous, looking for only a girlfriend, but he is also bisexual, something that, really, was always present in Bram Stoker's novel.

In this new series, Dracula He not only seeks to bite women like Lucy Westenra, but dreams of Jonathan Harker being his first girlfriend. And, in the time jump that chapter 3 of the series entails, we see how Dracula has Tinder and look at profiles of both men and women.

Another example is his approach to Lord Ruthven in chapter 2, played by Patrick Walshe McBride, making it clear that Dracula does not pay attention to gender when approaching his victims, something quite logical given the nature of the character, who simply seeks to remain immortal by drinking the blood of anyone who crosses his path.