Dracula, Claes Bang rekindles hopes for season 2: “I’d like to do another”

Claes Bang hasn’t changed his mind compared to the statements released at the beginning of 2020 and is back to talk about the iconic character of Dracula, played in the series written by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss.

Unfortunately the actor, during an interview for Digital Spy, he admits he has no certainty about the future of production, but he would certainly be willing to get back on board the project: “I wish I could say something about it but I can’t because I think it’s up to Netflix and the BBC. I don’t think a decision has been made about not doing another season, but so far the decision to continue hasn’t been made either. “

It is already a positive fact, if we consider how easily Netflix is ​​able to drop its ax on their own projects, with ruthless cancellations that sent more than a few fans to therapy. For the moment we can continue to hope:

“The only positive thing I can say is that it would be great to do another season. I would love to go back to working with those people. It was one of the best things I’ve ever done. It was a great pleasure to work with them, it was really, really good, with all the directors, the writers, the producers, with Dolly Wells, John Heffernan and Morydd. “

What do you think? Would you like to see new episodes starring the Prince of the Night? After all is a character who does not die that easily … To find out more, we refer you to the Dracula review.