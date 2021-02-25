Dr. Stone y su one-shot precuela del manga: Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya

This interesting one-shot from the manga follows Senku’s father and explores how he was able to escape the Stone World while Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya also lays important foundations that will be part of the franchise, including even the second season of the series. anime.

Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya tells of Senku’s father’s struggle in the face of the great change that altered the world in the series.

Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya shows us that Byakuya was very much like his son using his intellect to explore new worlds discovering mysteries. Sadly he did not open to meet his son as he died of old age before Senku was released from his stone prison.

It is currently possible to read this one-shot of Dr. Stone’s manga in English through official platforms such as Viz Media and in Spanish thanks to an edition by the Spanish publisher Ivrea.

The success of Dr. Stone: cunning vs. force

The story of Dr. Stone has stood out among manga readers since, unlike other shonen series such as One Piece, Dragon Ball or Kimetsu no Yaiba, the battles usually make use of science.

Thus, Dr. Stone has stood out as a story of cunning against force in which the future of humanity is uncertain after the mysterious phenomenon that turned the world to stone.

If you like Dr. Stone’s manga and anime in The Truth News We recommend you do not forget to give the one-shot Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya a chance where you will learn the story of the struggle that Senku’s father had with the great change that affected his world in the series.

