Dr. Stone x Snickers is the new commercial that arouses the hilarity of the network

In the course of the Dr. Stone series we have known the abilities of Senku Ishigami, the protagonist who has decided to carry on his shoulders the burden of restoring humanity to the moment before petrification. Returning the lost civilization 3000 years later is certainly not easy but thanks to the discovered formula, Senku wants to try.

While waiting for the second season of Dr. Stone, the protagonist will surely be trying to bring back to life as many petrified as possible with the famous formula he found. But, according to the new commercial broadcast in Japan, it is no longer the formula we know.

In the video below we see a Senku wandering through the forest until he comes across a stone statue of a boy. The reaction is immediate: Senku wants to destroy the petrification using his new formula, that of the Snickers. The snack turns out to be perfect for reviving the boy who then starts devouring the chocolate bar.

The new spot that combines Dr. Stone and Snickers it definitely turned out to be fun for much of the network. Too bad that in the world of stone it is difficult for Senku to use this formula over and over instead of that of acid. Dr. Stone – Stone Wars will debut in 2021 in Japan.