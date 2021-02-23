Dr. Stone: the prequel of the manga comes out in Italy in a single volume

Dr. Stone began between the pages of Shonen Jump in 2017 and a year later the manga was also distributed in Italy thanks to the edition produced by Star Comics. Finally in the month of March 2021 the prequel volume entitled Dr. Stone Reboot:Byakuya.

The work written by Riichiro Inagaki and drawn by Boichi narrates the scientist’s attempt Shadow to bring the most advanced technologies back to Earth and to awaken the human race remained petrified for thousands of years due to a mysterious phenomenon. As soon as the catastrophe occurred, however, there were those who managed to save themselves, namely the children astronauts who were aboard the International Space Station, among them was also present Byakuya Ishigami, the father of the protagonist, who then gets the role of the main character of the new story.

The story, composed of a single volume written and drawn entirely by Boichi, follows the group of survivors as they return to Earth, abandoning the REI robot on the station, and deepening their bonds. The manga will be made available starting in March 3 at a price of 4.90 euros and will have a dust jacket.

I also remember that the second season The animated transposition of the original work is currently in progress and available on the Crunchyroll website, however some fans have recently been concerned about the number of episodes announced for Dr. Stone 2.

Finally for those interested here is a crossover cover between Dr. Stone and ONE PIECE.