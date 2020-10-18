Dr. Stone: the artist presents “He Was There”, his new manga coming in October

The latest issue of the Kodansha weekly Weekly Young Magazine includes an ad posted by Boichi, designer of the famous opera Dr. Stone. In the insert, the author anticipated the arrival of his new manga, consisting of just two chapters to be released on October 26 and November 2 on the pages of the magazine itself.

According to what was declared by the mangaka the work is entitled Kare wa Soko ni Ita (He Was There) and tells the adventures of a truck driver with a particular secret. At the moment it is not clear the genre of the work, nor what the target is, but considering that Weekly Young Magazine mainly publishes seinen manga we can expect a serious and mature story.

During his twenty-year career Boichi has published about ten original works very popular, although none of them have ever reached Dr. Stone’s level of popularity. The work in question, written by Riichiro Inagaki, is currently in the serialization phase and will soon see the arrival of a second season of the anime adaptation.

In case you are a fan of Dr. Stone instead, we suggest you take a look at the wonderful TV commercial starring Senku Ishigami!