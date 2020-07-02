Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, the second season finally has a release date

Share it:

Despite a particularly cold welcome in the Rising Sun, the animated adaptation of the manga by Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi managed to earn a second season, also thanks to the streaming broadcast, entitled precisely Dr. Stone: Stone Wars. In this regard, news about the new series has emerged in the last few hours.

In light of the uncomfortable data in terms of sales from Japan, the announcement of a second season of Dr. Stone seemed almost utopian, which, however, arrived on time at the end of the transmission of the anime. A pleasant surprise for the fans, as well as the clear demonstration that the the frontier of streaming it is becoming an increasingly sought-after entertainment icon also for the animation industry.

However, in the past few hours a leak has leaked about the release of volume 16 of the homonymous manga. The tankobon, in fact, will be accompanied by the announcement of the debut date of "Stone Wars", therefore expected for January next year. We just have to wait a few more months before we can rediscover Senku's adventures in the post-apocalyptic world set in a future in which humanity has returned to the Stone Age.

Before leaving, we take the opportunity to refer you to the latest promotional trailer of Dr. Stone waiting for the release of a new and unedited clip. And you, however, are you interested in the second season? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the space below.