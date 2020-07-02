Entertainment

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, the second season finally has a release date

July 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Despite a particularly cold welcome in the Rising Sun, the animated adaptation of the manga by Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi managed to earn a second season, also thanks to the streaming broadcast, entitled precisely Dr. Stone: Stone Wars. In this regard, news about the new series has emerged in the last few hours.

In light of the uncomfortable data in terms of sales from Japan, the announcement of a second season of Dr. Stone seemed almost utopian, which, however, arrived on time at the end of the transmission of the anime. A pleasant surprise for the fans, as well as the clear demonstration that the the frontier of streaming it is becoming an increasingly sought-after entertainment icon also for the animation industry.

However, in the past few hours a leak has leaked about the release of volume 16 of the homonymous manga. The tankobon, in fact, will be accompanied by the announcement of the debut date of "Stone Wars", therefore expected for January next year. We just have to wait a few more months before we can rediscover Senku's adventures in the post-apocalyptic world set in a future in which humanity has returned to the Stone Age.

READ:  Dead to Me season 2 release date, cast, plot and latest Information

Before leaving, we take the opportunity to refer you to the latest promotional trailer of Dr. Stone waiting for the release of a new and unedited clip. And you, however, are you interested in the second season? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the space below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.