Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, new trailer for the second season in the pipeline

Weekly Shonen Jump and Shueisha are reinforcing the current editorial situation of the leading manga magazine to the best of their abilities, forcing the times and producing more animated adaptations of the most promising titles. After the debut of Jujutsu Kaisen the next television series will be dedicated to Dr. Stone.

While the next upcoming Jump title is actually the Demon Slayer: Infinity Train feature, the publisher is still rolling up its sleeves to fill the seasons with animated adaptations of magazine-inspired products. In this regard, news regarding the The Promised Neverland 2 in the coming weeks, especially now that My Hero Academia 5 finally has a release date.

In any case, the anime winter season will be enriched with the debut of the highly anticipated second season of Dr. Stone which will cover the events of the “Stone Wars” saga. Only a few months separate us from the launch of the anime and, for this reason, the production wanted to release a new promotional teaser, the same one that we have reported at the bottom of the news. Only some of the scenes presented in this new trailer are unreleased, but it is likely that the staff will release something more substantial at the special event dedicated to the next 11 October. It is not yet clear how long Dr. Stone: Stone Wars will accompany us, but it is presumable to expect a second season of 12 episodes or, possibly, twenty episodes separated by a few months of intermission.

And you, instead, what do you expect from the sequel to Dr. Stone, are you curious? Let us know with a comment below.