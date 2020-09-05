Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, new key visual for the highly anticipated second season

Share it:

Dr. Stone was among the most promising titles of the 2019 vintage, thanks to a fascinating post-apocalyptic imagery created by the duo composed of Boichi and Riichiro Inagaki. However, as the manga proceeds swiftly in its weekly serialization, the anime is preparing to debut with the second season.

After a first season that has responded adequately to expectations, despite the ups and downs in the narrative, Dr. Stone is preparing to continue his scientific adventure with a second series entitled “Stone Wars“, in reference to the next narrative arc Crunchyroll EXPO, the company has revealed plans for the future confirming the first-rate role of the franchise through a trailer in English and an unpublished promotional poster, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news.

During the event, the company also confirmed that despite the slowdowns imposed by the pandemic, Dr. Stone: Stone Wars will debut regularly in the winter season, that is in January 2021. But speaking of the Crunchyroll event, did you know that the company has announced the anime adaptation of Shenmue, the famous video game by SEGA?

And what are your expectations for this new season? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the space provided at the bottom of the page.