Dr. Stone: Stone Wars is shown in a new trailer, confirmed for January 2021

A few months ago, Shueisha announced that the first trailer for Dr. Stone Stone Wars, the new season of the anime starring scientist Senku Ishigami, would be released on October 11. Today, as promised, A new video has arrived containing many unreleased scenes from Season 2, in which the presence of an Episode 0 has even been confirmed.

Below you can take a look at the trailer, which shows Senku and his group struggling with the former athlete Homura, now in the service of the Tsukasa Empire. The team manages to stop the girl thanks to Senku’s new invention but, due to the lack of physical prowess of the protagonist, he let it slip away without too many problems. At the end of the video, the presence of the aforementioned “Episode Zero” is confirmed, probably a recap of the events of Season 1.

Dr. Stone’s first season was extremely well received, and has even won the “Anime with the best protagonist” award at the 2020 Crunchyroll Awards. The second, coming during the winter season, should again consist of 24 episodes and adapt the events recounted in Volumes 7 to 12.

What do you think of it? Are you waiting for the new season of Dr. Stone? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!