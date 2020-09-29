Dr. Stone: collaboration with Snickers shown on Shonen Jump Magazine

Dr. Stone 2 is coming in early 2021 and we will explore even more deeply the mechanisms that govern “Stone World”. While we wait for the second season to be released worldwide, Senku appears to be engaged in a collaboration with Mars Incorporated that combines the animated series and the hugely popular Snickers chocolate bar.

Although chocolate appears to be a far cry from the universe of Stone World, given the popularity of the anime it is not strange to see a collaboration like this between the two franchises!

In the first season of Dr. Stone aired in 2019, we were catapulted into a world where 3700 years ago humanity was turned to stone by a dark catastrophe. The two young protagonists Shadow e Taiju they will have to try to save humanity and bring everything back to normal.

The first season ended with the discovery of a village of survivors of the catastrophe, men and women who managed to escape their stone prison, the second season instead will tell about the civil war that is breaking out among the survivors.

Twitter user aitaikimochi shared a first image of the collaboration between Dr. Stone and Snickers, along with other details on the announcement of the collaboration between the anime and the finger right on Shonen Jump Magazine.

In January 2021, the second season will return to our screens and we will once again find ourselves in Stone World, where the battle between Senku and his antagonist will continue Shishio, who wants to create a world without adults and without technology.

We can’t exactly imagine Boichi drawing a Snickers chocolate bar, but this delightful preview makes us feel less far from the launch date!

If you’ve lived under a rock (or inside a rock) and have no idea what Dr. Stone is, we recommend that you read the Dr Stone Season 1 review! If you are a passionate reader of the manga, do not miss the words of the author on the latest chapter of Dr Stone!