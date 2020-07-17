Dr. Disrespect will never return to Twitch after the ban

Share it:

Dr. Disrespect is a flood in his first interview after the ban from Twitch, reached by the editorial staff of PCGamer, Herschel Beahm IV (this is the real name of the streamer) reiterated that he will never return to the Amazon platform.

Beahm is considering legal action against Twitch accusing the company of having had a bad management of the communication linked to its ban, a factor that would be causing many (psychological, bureaucratic and economic) problems to Herschel, who is still not aware of the reasons that led to ban, despite having an exclusive contract with Twitch.

The stramer says he can't say much about it but that he hired a lawyer to make it clear, one thing is certain "I will never go back to Twitch"these are the words spoken by Beahm during the interview. Herschel says he is amazed that the assistance was able to respond to his requests only with a generic message pre-compiled, in all this time it has not been possible to speak with a contact person and nobody knows what are the reasons that led to the ban.

Dr. Disrespect could now switch to YouTube Gaming as well as his colleague Ninja, however, it is only a matter of rumors, we are awaiting any confirmations or denials.