Dr Disrespect: Streamer anxiety issues due to Twitch ban

Over the last few months, the mysterious affair concerning the Dr Disrespect, who together with Ninja and Shroud is among the most famous and followed stramers in the world. The man was in fact banned from Twitch and, although months have passed since the story, the reasons behind this decision are not yet clear.

Recently Dr Disrespect returned to broadcasting his games using as a reference platform YouTube Gaming, on which his debut stream made an audience record. Despite the success, however, it seems that the problems with Twitch are giving the character some headaches, plagued by some health problems.

Here are the streamer’s words:

“The fact that I’m live on YouTube is a comeback for me and it’s great, but I’m having anxiety attacks quite often and I’ll be honest – it’s hard to manage.”

According to the latest statements by Dr Disrespect, a path is underway through which the streamer is trying to find a solution to this problem, which in some cases lets an aura of sadness shine through even during his live shows.

In any case, the reason for the Twitch ban has not yet been disclosed and no one has any idea of ​​the causes that prompted the Amazon streaming platform to remove one of its “chickens that lay golden eggs”.