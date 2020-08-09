Dr Disrespect is a fury after the Twitch ban: 'Lawyers and a lot of money at stake'

Share it:

In the stream that sanctioned the return of Dr Disrespect after the Twitch ban, Guy Beahm re-dressed as the Doc to chat with his fans and discuss "in his own way" the possible causes that led to his departure from the platform by Amazon.

Several weeks after his ban, Dr Disrespect seized the opportunity offered him by the latest streaming organized on YouTube to explain to the over 500,000 people connected who does not know the reasons for the closure of his very popular channel on Twitch with a lot of refunds to subscribers. In more than one passage, and with growing tension, the Doc specified that "We have no idea yet. As far as I'm concerned, there is nothing I have done that is so serious as to justify this ban. I have not received any clarification, no one has tried to contact me, nothing at all".

During the streaming, Beahm then suggested the involvement of his lawyers to settle the matter and definitively clarify the causes that led to its ban, with a considerable economic damage caused by the abrupt end of his Twitch activities: "We are talking about a heavy contract, there is a lot of money at stake. (…) Again, there is a lot of money involved. So let the legal professionals do what they have to do. I only know that I have the clear conscience ".